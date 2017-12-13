Chilling 911 call after Knightdale jewelry robbery leads to arrests

Several 911 calls are shedding light on a terrifying robbery at a jewelry store in Knightdale. (WTVD)

KNIGHTDALE (WTVD) --
Several 911 calls are shedding light on a terrifying robbery at a jewelry store in Knightdale.

The tense moments played out last Friday at Swift's Fine Jewelry.

Police said two people entered the store, posing as patrons, before pulling out a gun and ordering employees to hit the ground.

In one of the calls, you can hear an employee begging for help after being held at gunpoint only minutes before.

"They made us get down on the floor and so we couldn't see anything, and we were afraid to move because they had guns to our head," a woman's voice said during the call.

A surveillance camera at Swift's Fine Jewelry captured images of the armed robbers.

A good Samaritan near the jewelry store captured a clue that would become a smoking gun in the investigation - a photo of the suspect's car, showing the license plate number.

Jaquin Pratt, 18, and Nikita Taylor, 25, were arrested in Rocky Mount in connection with the robbery.

Knightdale police are still investigating the value of what was stolen against what's been recovered, but they tell ABC11 that the license plate number lead them straight to the duo across county lines.
