A difficult loss for our ABC11 family

One of our coworkers lost her battle with cancer Friday. Cornell Simpson was an amazing friend who laughed, smiled, and sang all the time.She lit up the newsroom and brought joy and energy to our lives every day.We were fortunate to spend 17 years working with her.Last fall, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but she kept her sunny disposition through it all.Cornell died late Friday afternoon with her family by her side.She was just 51 years old.