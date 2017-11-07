Video shows sneak peak of Triangle's pitch to be Amazon's second headquarters

EMBED </>More Videos

While the Triangle Research Partnership hasn't released detailed information about their bid, a promotional video gives a snapshot of their strategy. (Credit: Triangle Research Partnership)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Triangle Research Partnership, an association of economic developers, has released a cleverly crafted video montage they hope will help promote the Triangle and woo Amazon into bringing its second headquarters to the area.

Amazon is looking at a 15- to-17-year rollout that in time would create 50,000 jobs; the company is prepared to invest $5 billion.

While the Triangle Research Partnership hasn't released detailed information about their bid - except that they offered seven location options -, a promotional video gives a snapshot of their strategy.

The partnership mailed in their proposal on October 17, having only one month to put it together.

However, the glimpse the public is getting is a two-minute video showcasing familiar landmarks and venues such as Duke University, local farmers markets, concert venues, and museums, scenic beach views, and more.

But is not just the video that the partnership is highlighting, they're also getting the community involved in the conversation through their website and #Triangledelivers.

Local leaders were told that Amazon will likely make a decision in the first quarter of 2018, but contenders are hoping an announcement will be made sooner.

RELATED: Leaders wait to learn whether Raleigh-Durham is Amazon's prime pick
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Two accused of human trafficking in NC, other states
Wake County man charged with hurting child
ARCTIC AIR BLOWING IN: First hard freeze coming this week
Watch: NC deputies use drone to find missing woman
It's Election Day! The polls are open
2 more charged in murder of former ECU football player
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier angry over teacher's Pledge remark
Rev. Billy Graham celebrates his 99th birthday!
Hero who fired at and chased Texas shooter speaks out: 'He saw me, and I saw him'
Escaped Wake County inmate apprehended
Trump backs away from harsh rhetoric, says North Korea should 'come to the table'
More News
Top Video
Watch: NC deputies use drone to find missing woman
Fort Bragg soldier angry over teacher's Pledge remark
It's Election Day! The polls are open
New Whole Foods now open in Cary
More Video