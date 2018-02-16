PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

A hero's welcome: Heart-wrenching cartoon shows Fla. shooting victim's arrival in heaven

EMBED </>More Videos

A Canadian cartoonist's depiction of Florida school shooting victim Aaron Feis being welcomed into heaven might just bring you to tears. (Courtesy Pia Guerra)

VANCOUVER, Canada --
A Canadian cartoonist's depiction of Florida school shooting victim Aaron Feis being welcomed into heaven might just bring you to tears.

The cartoon shows a wide-eyed, smiling young girl leading Feis by the hand toward a large group of children and adults, presumably other gun violence victims.

"Come on, Mister Feis! So many of us want to meet you!" the girl says.



Feis, an assistant football coach and security guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been hailed as a hero after he was fatally shot shielding students from gunfire on Wednesday, according to multiple eyewitness accounts. He was one of seventeen students and faculty members killed during that violent Feb. 14 rampage in Parkland, Florida.

Cartoonist Pia Guerra shared the so-called hero's welcome on social media with the hashtags #GunControl and #Parkland.

"I wanted to take the standard 'all these angels are in a better place' trope and turn it around a little to show these wonderful, beautiful, brave lives...who should still be here to both prompt the viewer to ask why they aren't here while also paying tribute to Mr. Feis' act of love," Guerra told ABC News.

While Guerra is a Canadian with no children of her own, she said the tragedy in Parkland still hit her hard.

"How can anyone not find something to empathize with here? I don't have kids but I have a niece and nephew, a godson, a lot of friends of mine have kids who I admire the heck out of...how would I feel if this happened to them?" she said.

She said she hopes the United States will follow the lead of other nations in passing gun-control legislation and working to bring an end to the country's mass shooting epidemic.

"A country of 35 million people just north of you guys figured out the issue of access to certain guns and how it correlates to these events. Why haven't you?" she asked. "No, gun control laws won't absolutely stop these killings...but they will curb them by a significant amount and create a better society in the process."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parkland school shootingcartoongun violenceschool shootingu.s. & worldflorida
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Groundswell of support for slain Fla. coach to be honored at ESPYs
In aftermath of Florida shooting, a community mourns, wonders why
YouTuber 'nikolas cruz' posted 'school shooter' comment
NC lawmaker wants to arm teachers in wake of Florida shooting
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Elderly Raleigh victim speaks out about teen crime spree
Missing Clayton elementary students found safe
Mom of Henderson man killed by cop: 'He caused his own death'
Sessions orders review of FBI, Justice Dept. after failure to investigate Florida shooter tip
Missing Durham County woman found safe
13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation
'Suspicious package' found on RDU property was 'illegally dumped trash'
2 killed, 1 injured in Fayetteville car crash
Show More
In aftermath of Florida shooting, a community mourns, wonders why
Suspects in Lenoir County double-homicide identified
Mom's boyfriend faces death penalty in Mariah Woods' death
NC lawmaker wants to arm teachers in wake of Florida shooting
Man jumps out of woman's trunk as she's driving, steals car
More News
Top Video
Elderly Raleigh victim speaks out about teen crime spree
Wayne County Health Department to offer free flu shots
'Suspicious package' found on RDU property was 'illegally dumped trash'
Why buy from a car show
More Video