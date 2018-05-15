ABC

Alec Baldwin, DWTS spinoff, 8 new series join ABC's fall prime-time schedule

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin at the ABC upfront in Manhattan on May 15, 2018. “The Alec Baldwin Show” will air this fall.</span></div>
By Alex Meier
NEW YORK --
A talk show hosted by Alec Baldwin, a Dancing with the Stars spinoff, and season 2 of Roseanne are a few of the many programs joining the ABC fall prime-time lineup.

The network unveiled total of eight new series for the 2018-19 season Tuesday, including five one-hour dramas -- "A Million Little Things," "The Fix," "Grand Hotel," "The Rookie" and "Whiskey Cavalier" -- and three half-hour comedies, "The Kids Are Alright," "Schooled" and "Single Parents."

ABC's also introducing "The Alec Baldwin Show," which the network says "will showcase Baldwin's in-depth conversations with compelling personalities," fills the 10 p.m. hour on Sundays, while "Dancing with the Stars: Junior," a version of the original competition show that features much younger celebrities, will air at 8 p.m. Sundays.

Fan favorites like "Roseanne," "The Good Doctor," "black-ish," "How to Get Away with Murder" and more are scheduled to return.

Fall premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

Here's ABC's full prime-time schedule for the fall (new series are bold):

Monday

8 p.m. - "Dancing with the Stars"

10 p.m. - "The Good Doctor"

Tuesday

8 p.m. - "Roseanne"

8:30 p.m. - "The Kids Are Alright"

9 p.m. - "black-ish"

9:30 p.m. - "Splitting Up Together"

10 p.m. - "The Rookie"
Wednesday

8 p.m. - "The Goldbergs"

8:30 - "American Housewife"

9 p.m. - "Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. - "Single Parents"

10 p.m. - "A Million Little Things"

Thursday

8 p.m. - "Grey's Anatomy"

9 p.m. - "Station 19"

10 p.m. - "How to Get Away with Murder"
Friday

8 p.m. - "Fresh Off the Boat"

8:30 p.m. - "Speechless"

9 p.m. - "Child Support"

10 p.m. - "20-20"

Saturday

8 p.m. - "Saturday Night Football"

Sunday

7 p.m. - "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8 p.m. - "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors"

9 p.m. - "Shark Tank"

10 p.m. - "The Alec Baldwin Show"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ABCtelevisionNew York
ABC
'Dancing with the Stars' down to 3 for athletes finale
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminates 2 more from roster
'Dancing with the Stars' All-Athletes season kicks off
'American Idol' down to 7 after Disney-night performances
More ABC
Top Stories
Wake County deputy, two state troopers charged with assault
On eve of huge teacher rally in Raleigh, many parents and kids pledge support
Spring Lake residents hung out to dry over landowner's water bill woes
ROAD RAGE: 2 young Wake Co. women shot at on the way home from work
I-Team examines NCGOP statements on teacher pay
Fayetteville cuts power to mobile home residents over safety concerns
Chris Hohmann talks NC Hurricane Preparedness Week at the beach
Franklin County Sheriff's Office seizes two pit bulls from residence
Show More
GOP leaders prepare to show teachers the 'facts' at Wednesday rally
Husband of Army Chaplain, previously detained by ICE, is released
Blind horse helps others to 'see:' Raleigh author's book tells inspiring story
Motorcycle, dump truck involved in Moore County crash
Duke's Coach K teases ABC11's Mark Armstrong about his Twitter habits
More News