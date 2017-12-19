ABC11 viewers give truck to a Youngsville father in need

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2800502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An ABC11 viewer from Apex stepped in to surprise a Youngsville family in need with a free truck. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help