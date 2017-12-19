ABC11 TOGETHER

ABC11 viewers give truck to a Youngsville father in need

An ABC11 viewer from Apex stepped in to surprise a Youngsville family in need with a free truck.

YOUNGSVILLE (WTVD) --
An ABC11 viewer from Apex stepped in to surprise a Youngsville family in need with a free truck, just days after theirs was totaled.

After beating colon cancer, Christopher Wheeley didn't expect to lose his work truck and almost lose his son's life, too.

For the father of three, that truck was his means of making a living.

It careened down a ravine in an accident - creating a fight for Wheeley to pull out his son and save his life.

READ MORE: Youngsville father calling for changes to 'dangerous road' after scary wreck

The family is raising money on GoFundMe page to cover the medical expenses, while Wheeley's tree landscape business was put on hold - that is until ABC11 viewer Bryant Tant and his son Corbett Tant stepped in to help.

Corbett, 20, gave Wheeley his own truck.

"Lord, have mercy; I just can't get over this," Wheeley said. "You know you really brought back faith for me, you really have. I just never think that there's people like y'all in this world anymore."

It's an act of kindness the Tants perform regularly through partner organizations to help those who are in need.

"It's very gratifying," Bryant said. "Especially when you know it changes their life or they're able to get a job."

The father and son duo are both big donors to the Helping Hand Mission and the ABC11 Together Food Drive.
Related Topics:
abc11 togethercar crashfeel goodacts of kindnessYoungsville
