Actor Martin Landau dies at 89

Really sad to hear Martin Landau has died. He was a lovely man. @Davidlevien and I treasured the time we spent with him on Rounders. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) July 17, 2017

So sad to read about the passing of Martin Landau. A great talent with a kind heart; always so warm to me. I will miss you. RIP. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) July 17, 2017

Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau, who made hundreds of film and TV appearances over an illustrious 60-year career, has died at age 89 after a short hospitalization, his publicist confirmed Sunday.Landau won an Academy Award for his supporting role as Bela Lugosi in the 1994 Tim Burton film "Ed Wood."But by that time he already had a deep resume in Hollywood, including appearances in such classics as "North by Northwest," "Cleopatra" and his Oscar-nominated role in "Tucker."Before his death, he was the oldest living Academy-Award winner for the supporting actor category.