Actor Martin Landau dies at 89

Martin Landau arrives at a screening for Tim Burton's "Frankenweenie" in London on Oct. 10, 2012. (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau, who made hundreds of film and TV appearances over an illustrious 60-year career, has died at age 89 after a short hospitalization, his publicist confirmed Sunday.

Landau won an Academy Award for his supporting role as Bela Lugosi in the 1994 Tim Burton film "Ed Wood."

But by that time he already had a deep resume in Hollywood, including appearances in such classics as "North by Northwest," "Cleopatra" and his Oscar-nominated role in "Tucker."


Before his death, he was the oldest living Academy-Award winner for the supporting actor category.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Load Comments
Top Stories
Garner man fatally stabbed, suspect in custody
Man arrested in fatal motorcycle crash in Fayetteville
Man imprisoned for IS-inspired plot faces murder charge
Sabrett hot dogs recalled over bone fragments
Europe horse meat scam: At least 66 people arrested
Ashley Madison's parent co. makes $11M hacking settlement
Water main break in Cary closes road
Show More
Police; Mother found dead with 2 kids killed another woman
Fayetteville crash causes power outage
Armed robbery reported at Cumberland Co. McDonald's
6 months in, record low job approval for Trump: Poll
NC professor on team that discovers new flying squirrel
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos