Additional charges filed in shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart

From left, Colton Ray Bennett, Patrick Jefferson Dennis and Seth Palmer Johnson

Fuquay-Varina Police said additional charges have been filed in a shooting last week in a Walmart parking lot.Bailey Lee Scott, 17, of Raleigh is charged with an additional count of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied property causing serious injury and shooting into an occupied property.Carlos Daniel DeJesus, 19, also of Raleigh, is charged with accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury and accessory after the fact for shooting into an occupied property causing serious injury.The two teensFuquay-Varina police said the incident was the result of a drug deal gone wrong.Police saidDolton Ray Bennett, of Fuquay-Varina, was charged with larceny from a person.Patrick Jefferson Dennis, of Fuquay-Varina, was charged with larceny from a person.Seth Palmer Johnson, of Lillington, was charged with larceny from a person.Anyone with information about this case should contact FVPD at (919) 552-3191.