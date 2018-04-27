Alamance County man accused of stabbing mother to death

HAW RIVER, N.C. (WTVD) --
An Alamance County man is accused of stabbing his mother to death in their home.

According to the sheriff's office, 29-year-old Jeremiah Paul Walsh called police early Friday morning and said he stabbed his mother.

When officers arrived at the home on Freshwater Road in Haw River, they found the man with a significant amount of blood on his hands and arms.

They also found the man's mother -- 57-year-old Karla Gail Arnold -- dead in a bedroom.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Walsh is charged with first-degree murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'You didn't have to do that': Family mourns Durham man fatally shot
Trump threatens countries who don't back US World Cup bid
HOW IT'S MADE: NC State's Howling Cow ice cream
Raleigh police: Woman shot man who was attempting to rob her
Teen charged for forcing fellow student to perform sex acts while on bus
Duke Lemur Center welcomes new baby lemurs
What Triangle residents think of 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Memorial grows on Outer Banks beach for boy swept out to sea
Show More
DNA that cracked 'Golden State Killer' case came from genealogy websites
8 serious crashes prompt change at Apex intersection
12 dead dogs discovered at South Carolina home; 14 rescued
Meet the once nearly deaf cello player turned music prodigy
North Carolina tax agency duplicated thousands of payments
More News