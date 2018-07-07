SEX OFFENDER

Alamance County sex offender arrested for living too close to elementary school

Floyd Patterson Vincent, Jr.

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) --
An Alamance County sex offender has been arrested for failing to report a new address near an elementary school, officials say.

35-year-old and registered sex offender Floyd Patterson Vincent, Jr., of Haw River, was charged for failing to report new address as a sex offender, sex offender residence violation and for being on protected property.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit discovered Vincent was living at Mebane Mills Loft Apartments, a restricted area for sex offenders due to it being 1,000 feet from an elementary school.

Detectives also determined Vincent was on the property of Woodlawn Middle School this past school year.

Vincent is being held under a $75,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex offenderalamance county newsMebane
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEX OFFENDER
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
AMBER Alert: Virginia 7-month-old abducted by sex offender
Teacher awarded by police after noticing sex offender in Apex park
New details released about sex offender who got arrested at Apex park
More sex offender
Top Stories
Tropical depression lurks off North Carolina coast
Fires and flash floods mark wild weather day in Wake County
Police investigating after woman shot near Fayetteville food mart overnight
Police searching for dark vehicle tied to overnight drive-by shooting in Durham
North Korea says Pompeo talks 'regrettable'
Durham man remains hospitalized after lightning strike
2 injured in fire and explosion at RapidXChange propane center
1 dead, 3 injured after SUV hits car, pushes it into tree in Durham
Show More
Wilson police make 5 arrests following string of paintball shootings
US Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits
Third fatal balcony fall in the last month reported in Myrtle Beach
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
'Charlie's Cooler:' Widow carries on husband's good deeds
More News