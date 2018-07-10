All 11 on board survive plane crash on Alaska mountain

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued 11 people after their charter plane crashed this afternoon near Ketchikan, Alaska.
A Coast Guard spokesperson said all on board were alive, but some had been injured in the crash. The survivors have been transported by helicopter to a staging area en route to Ketchikan, where those who need medical treatment will be taken to Ketchikan Medical Center.
Chris John, the Incident Commander at the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad, said weather conditions had complicated rescue operations.
The pilot of the float equipped de Havilland Canada DHC-3T Turbo Otter seaplane alerted authorities after it crashed on the Prince of Wales Island in Alaska. The crash site is 2,000 feet above sea level in a mountainous, tree-covered area.
The Coast Guard received an emergency call about the crash at 8:50 am local time, its spokesperson said.
