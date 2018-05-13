All five children who were in NC apartment that caught fire have died

All five children who were in an apartment that caught fire in Greensboro have died. (WTVD)

All five children who were in an apartment that caught fire in Greensboro on Saturday have died.

The Greensboro Fire Department told local news outlets that only the father and the five children were at home when the fire broke out on Saturday. Neighbors said the mother was at work.

Firefighters pulled the father and the children from the fire. All were taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where the father was treated and released. The three surviving children were transferred to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem where they were taken off life support on Sunday, according to WGHP.

Doug Allred with Cone Health said the children ranged in age from 18 months to 6 years.

Assistant Chief Dwayne Church with the fire department said the fire is under investigation. No cause has yet been determined.
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
