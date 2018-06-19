Alleged 'criminal gang member' charged in downtown Raleigh law office shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) --A Raleigh man has been charged in the drive-by shooting at a law office in downtown Raleigh, according to arrest warrants.
Steve Leonard Johnson Cobb, 32, is charged with eight counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
On June 15th, two bullets struck the law office building of Dysart Willis in the 500 block of N. Blount Street.
Dysart Willis is a criminal defense attorney office.
Cobb is being held on a $10 million bond at the Wake County Detention Center.