Alleged 'criminal gang member' charged in downtown Raleigh law office shooting

Steve Leonard John Cobb

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man has been charged in the drive-by shooting at a law office in downtown Raleigh, according to arrest warrants.

Steve Leonard Johnson Cobb, 32, is charged with eight counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

On June 15th, two bullets struck the law office building of Dysart Willis in the 500 block of N. Blount Street.

Dysart Willis is a criminal defense attorney office.

Cobb is being held on a $10 million bond at the Wake County Detention Center.
