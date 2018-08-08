Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced for immigration, tax violations

EMBED </>More Videos

Houcine Bechir Ghoul, the accused ISIS supporter who pleaded guilty to immigration and tax violations, is expected to be sentenced.

By
WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Houcine Bechir Ghoul, a Fayetteville man accused of being an ISIS supporter, will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon after pleading guilty to immigration and tax violations.

In a criminal complaint, Ghoul was charged with attempted unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization and filing a false tax return.

In November 2017, he pleaded guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns and one count of trying to procure citizenship unlawfully.

Authorities said an informant sent the FBI screenshots from Ghoul's social media accounts in which he expressed support for ISIS.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Court documents said Ghoul sold drugs out of the convenience store, Snack Attack, where we previously worked and was underreported his income.

Details emerge about Fayetteville man's affinity for ISIS
The FBI in North Carolina released details of an arrest involving a man who supported terrorism.


An investigation revealed Ghoul's sympathies to ISIS despite answering "no" in his citizenship interview when asked if he supported terrorist organizations.

Reports show Ghoul, a Tunisia native, praised recent terror attacks.

He could face up to 16 years in prison, three years of supervised release, $450,000 in fines, and a $300 special assessment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
isisfayetteville newsFayettevillecrimefraudFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
More News