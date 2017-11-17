Amber Alert canceled for missing 21-month-old Robeson County boy

Sabrina Danielle Locklear

The Amber Alert has been canceled - no other information is immediately available.The Red Springs Police Department is searching for a missing child, Colvin W. Zavier.Colvin is 21 months old, about 2 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown what the child was last wearing.Allegedly, the abductor is Sabrina Danielle Locklear.Locklear, 20, is described a Native American, female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shirt, black or brown knee-high boots, and black or brown jacket.The two were last seen at Westgate Terrace Apartment 19E in Red Springs NC.They are thought to be in a black four-door sedanIf you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Red Springs Police Department immediately at (910) 843-3454, or call 911 or *HP.