AMBER ALERT: Haywood County Sheriff's Office search for missing 1-year-old child

The Haywood County Sheriffs Office is searching for a missing child: Jonathan Lee Vaughan.Vaughan is a one-year-old, white male, approximately 2 feet, and 2 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds.He has blonde hair, and blue eyes. It is unknown what the child was last wearing.There is allegedly one abductor- Brittany Nicole Sanford, 26 years old.Sanford is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.The suspect was last seen at 825 Russ Avenue; the McDonalds in Waynesville, N.C.The vehicle is a White 2015 Lexus RX350 with NC license tag number 7785.If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Haywood County Sheriffs Office immediately at (828) 452-6600, or call 911 or *HP.