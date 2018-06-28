AMBER ALERT: Haywood County Sheriff's Office search for missing 1-year-old child

Jonathan Lee Vaughan and Brittany Nicole Sanford

RALEIGH --
The Haywood County Sheriffs Office is searching for a missing child: Jonathan Lee Vaughan.

Vaughan is a one-year-old, white male, approximately 2 feet, and 2 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds.

He has blonde hair, and blue eyes. It is unknown what the child was last wearing.

There is allegedly one abductor- Brittany Nicole Sanford, 26 years old.

Sanford is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

The suspect was last seen at 825 Russ Avenue; the McDonalds in Waynesville, N.C.

The vehicle is a White 2015 Lexus RX350 with NC license tag number 7785.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Haywood County Sheriffs Office immediately at (828) 452-6600, or call 911 or *HP.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alert
Top Stories
Police ID victims of Maryland newspaper shooting: 4 journalists, 1 sales assistant; all employed at The Capital Gazette
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Amazon to help entrepreneurs start delivery businesses
Outgoing Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.75 million after workplace misconduct investigation
Fort Bragg paratrooper hurt after parachute malfunction
Durham city and county fire departments merge July 1; What does it mean for you?
Wake County Human Services holds hot car demonstration
SPLC: NC house candidate believes 'God is a Racist and a White Supremacist'
Show More
Buying a used appliance? Check for a serial number
Wake County mom says her special needs child was injured while left unsupervised
Chick-fil-A worker hailed as hero after saving customer
Fox becomes Durham County's 1st rabies case of the year
Dump truck shot at on I-495 in Wake County
More News