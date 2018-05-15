Amber Alert issued for missing 4-month-old Burlington girl

Police say 4-month-old Eliana Nichole Serrato is 2', weighs 10 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. (Credit: NCDPS)

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 4-month-old Burlington girl.

Police said Eliana Nichole Serrato is a female, approximately 2', weighs 10 pounds, has light brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a bright pink onesie with polka dots.

Her alleged abductor is 19-year-old Ruben Lara Hernandez.

Eliana and Ruben Hernandez



Hernandez is 6', weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, and white shoes.

The pair was last seen traveling north on 512 South Ireland Street in a red Toyota Camry, NC license plate VD93714.

Those with information are asked to call police at (336) 693-8202, (336) 229-3500, or 911.
