Amber Alert issued for missing 4-month-old Burlington girl

Eliana and Ruben Hernandez

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 4-month-old Burlington girl.Police said Eliana Nichole Serrato is a female, approximately 2', weighs 10 pounds, has light brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a bright pink onesie with polka dots.Her alleged abductor is 19-year-old Ruben Lara Hernandez.Hernandez is 6', weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, and white shoes.The pair was last seen traveling north on 512 South Ireland Street in a red Toyota Camry, NC license plate VD93714.Those with information are asked to call police at (336) 693-8202, (336) 229-3500, or 911.