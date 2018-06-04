Police still looking for 51-year-old Carl Kennedy

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing Virginia girl who authorities believe is in extreme danger after being abducted by a registered sex offender who assaulted her mother.Danville police are searching for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy.She is about 2'2", weighs 18 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and has a small scar on her left cheek.Emma was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and matching headband.Police believe her abductor is 51-year-old Carl Kennedy, who is a registered sex offender in North Carolina. Authorities say Kennedy, the child's biological father, is from Randolph County.He is described as 5'8", weighs 170, has gray hair, green eyes, a left ear piercing, and tattoos on both arms, consisting of skulls, an eye, pitbull, and a wizard.Kennedy was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white Skechers.Police said Kennedy abducted the child after assaulting her mother at a Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville, Virginia.Authorities said he was last seen driving on Route 58 eastbound headed toward NC. He might be in a gold Suzuki with NC license tag number EKZ-5093. The vehicle also has a Johnny's Auto Sales emblem on the trunk.Officers believe Kennedy is armed with a knife.Those with any information are asked to call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6510 or 911.