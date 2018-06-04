AMBER Alert: 7-month-old possibly abducted by armed sex offender; pair may be in NC

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Virginia girl who authorities believe may have been abducted by a registered sex offender.

DANVILLE, Virginia (WTVD) --
An AMBER Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing Virginia girl who authorities believe may have been abducted by a registered sex offender after he assaulted her mother.

Danville police are searching for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy.

She is about 2'2", weighs 18 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and has a small scar on her left cheek.

Emma was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and matching headband.

Police believe her abductor is 51-year-old Cary Kennedy, who is a registered sex offender in North Carolina.

He is described as 5'8", weighs 170, has gray hair, green eyes, a left ear piercing, and tattoos on both arms, consisting of skulls, an eye, pitbull, and a wizard.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white Sketchers.

Police said Kennedy abducted the child after assaulting her mother at a Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville, Virginia.

Authorities said the pair was last seen leaving the gas station and could be headed to North Carolina.

The pair may be in a gold Suzuki with NC license tag number FAA1873.



The vehicle also has a Johnny's Auto Sales emblem on the trunk.

Officers believe Kennedy is armed with a knife.

Authorities did not release the nature of their relationship.

Those with any information are asked to call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6510 or 911.
