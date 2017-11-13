Apartment floor collapses during University of North Texas students' party

Apartment floor collapses during party. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on November 13, 2017. (WPVI)

A video shows the moments after the floor of a Texas apartment collapsed.

Students at the University of North Texas in Denton gathered at a third-floor apartment to celebrate homecoming Saturday night.

But the floor gave way under the weight of the dozens of students gathered at the party.

Several people ended up falling into the apartment below.

The people that lived in the apartment below were out of town.

Police say there were no serious injuries and no one needed to go to the hospital.

