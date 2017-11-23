Apex girl injured in home by car released from hospital

On Thanksgiving, an Apex girl who was the victim of a car crash this week has been released from the hospital.A car slammed into 4-year-old Cassidee Barry's bedroom Tuesday night while she was getting ready for bed. When authorities arrived, CassideeNow that Cassidee is out of the hospital, she and her family cannot return home because it's been condemned.So the family will be staying with friends in Cary. Tiffany Barry, the child's mother, said her daughter survived the incident with only a scar on her forehead. Barry says her daughter is in good spirts, laughing and joking."I'm very grateful," said Barry, who was also home with Cassidee's big sister during the crash. "This is the true meaning of Thanksgiving ... of what we're thankful for. Having my daughter in my arms after such a traumatic event is amazing."has been started to help the family.Authorities have ruled out alcohol as a factor in this crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.The woman driving the car that plowed into Cassidee's bedroom was taken to a hospital for treatment. She is still being treated for her injuries.