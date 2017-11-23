Apex girl injured in home by car released from hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

A 4-year-old Apex girl injured by a car crashing into her bedroom comes home on Thanksgiving.

By
APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
On Thanksgiving, an Apex girl who was the victim of a car crash this week has been released from the hospital.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A car slammed into 4-year-old Cassidee Barry's bedroom Tuesday night while she was getting ready for bed. When authorities arrived, Cassidee had to be pulled from underneath the front of the vehicle.

Now that Cassidee is out of the hospital, she and her family cannot return home because it's been condemned.

So the family will be staying with friends in Cary. Tiffany Barry, the child's mother, said her daughter survived the incident with only a scar on her forehead. Barry says her daughter is in good spirts, laughing and joking.

"I'm very grateful," said Barry, who was also home with Cassidee's big sister during the crash. "This is the true meaning of Thanksgiving ... of what we're thankful for. Having my daughter in my arms after such a traumatic event is amazing."

A gofundme has been started to help the family.

Authorities have ruled out alcohol as a factor in this crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The woman driving the car that plowed into Cassidee's bedroom was taken to a hospital for treatment. She is still being treated for her injuries.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashcar into buildingchild injuredApexWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Apex mom says God protected her 4-year-old during crash
Top Stories
VIDEO: Shootout at Fayetteville mall started with fight, 3 shot
Raleigh Rescue Mission takes Thanksgiving to less fortunate
Volunteers feed Moore Square's displaced homeless
Body found on Durham Freeway after possible hit-and-run
More than $200,000 raised for homeless man who gave last $20 to stranger
Trump tweets 'Happy Thanksgiving,' presents his report card
BUNDLE UP! Cold Thanksgiving and Black Friday
1-year-old NC boy found OK following alleged abduction
Show More
Girl squeezes mom's hand to say 'I love you' after brain aneurysm
Garner thief steals charity money in overnight crime spree
Person killed in crash on E. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill
Wake Co man kidnapped, forced to withdraw money from ATM
Wake County deputies respond to road rage shooting
More News
Top Video
Raleigh Rescue Mission takes Thanksgiving to less fortunate
Volunteers feed Moore Square's displaced homeless
VIDEO: Shootout at Fayetteville mall started with fight, 3 shot
Thanksgiving feast feeds Bull City
More Video