An Apex man is charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.Andrew Donald Sarine, 40, was arrested Thursday after Apex Police and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force searched his home on Lake Waccamaw Trail in Apex.Arrest papers show authorities found disturbing videos and images that had been received and distributed in the home of the married father of two children.Those images show children as young as possibly 3 years old performing sex acts with adults.