Apex man facing murder charges in woman's shooting death initially ruled accidental

Michael Maher (Courtesy: Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities have arrested an Apex man in connection with a fatal shooting that was initially ruled accidental.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Walden Glade Run the day after Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Woman accidentally shot in Apex, say police

When police arrived they found a 38-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

While initially ruled "accidental," investigators later confirmed that they were looking into the possibility the Nov. 24th shooting may have been intentional.

RELATED: Questions surround fatal shooting in Apex neighborhood

Authorities have since arrested 44-year-old Michael Maher of Walden Glade Run.

He is facing murder and resisting a public officer charges.

Neighbors told ABC11 that a couple lived in the home where the shooting happened, with their four children. They said the kids were between the ages of 4 to 17-years-old.

Investigators have not confirmed the woman's identity, because at last check, they were working to notify her parents who live out of the country.

