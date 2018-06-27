Apex police hope to curb impaired driving with new simulator

On Wednesday, Apex police hosted a demonstration on its newest piece of technology to help curb impaired driving.People were able to test the driving simulator, which is similar to a virtual reality game.The patrol car was painted in the front to resemble a police cruiser and in the back to look like a taxi.The technology simulates a driver pulling up to a party, the time elapsing as their blood alcohol content rises, and finishing with the driver getting back behind the wheel and driving away.The simulator senses the driver's reaction in real time as they're experiencing things like blurred vision, reduced sight, and delayed judgment."We're just trying to do our part to bring the message to young drivers, especially young drivers, that it's never a good idea to get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you've been drinking alcohol or consuming drugs," said Lt. Joey Best with the Apex Police Department.Officers hope the technology teaches drivers to make the right decisions and never get in a car with someone else who's impaired either.The police department purchased the technology with a $24,000 grant from the Wake County ABC board.Apex police partnered with other law enforcement agencies to help educate as many young drivers as possible.