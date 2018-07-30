Appearance canceled for man charged with newsroom killings

A court appearance has been canceled for a man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland.Anne Arundel County Judge William Mulford II announced Monday that an initial appearance for Jarrod Ramos was off the docket.The appearance was no longer needed, because Ramos' lawyer formally entered his client's appearance by filing documents, including requests for discovery and a speedy trial.A grand jury indicted Ramos on 23 counts, including murder, attempted murder, and assault.County police say Ramos used a shotgun June 28 to blast his way into the newsroom.The Capital newspaper had written about Ramos pleading guilty to harassing a former high school classmate in 2011. Ramos unsuccessfully sued the writer and the newspaper's publisher for defamation.