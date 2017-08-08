'Armed and dangerous' Raleigh murder suspect arrested

Diallo Dwyan Daniels (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man who the Raleigh Police Department described as "armed and dangerous" has been arrested in last week's murder in the 300 block of Dacian Drive.

Detectives had been looking for 21-year-old Diallo Dwyan Daniels since naming him a suspect in the shooting of 27-year-old Juan Romero Reyes.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. August 1.

A relative told ABC11 that Reyes leaves behind a wife, 3-year-old son, and 6-month-old daughter.

Daniels is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and violating his probation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homicideraleigh policemurderRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Raleigh Police name Dacian Road murder suspect
Raleigh Police make arrest in 1 of 2 homicides
Raleigh police investigating 2 murders 3 hours apart
Top Stories
Police arrest third suspect in Raleigh murder
Stolen iPhone leaves NC man unemployed, behind bars
Man pointing gun in traffic claims self defense
NC Highway Patrol worried about eclipse safety
Showers bringing cooler Tuesday
Wayne County man facing sex assault charges
Police: Baby dies after being left in grandmother's car
A lesson in character, one cup of lemonade at a time
Show More
Google fires employee behind controversial anti-diversity memo
NC NAACP calls for stop to all legislative decisions
Brunch bill brings booze, business to Sunday mornings
Man seriously wounded in Durham apartment complex shooting
Couple arrested for sexual abuse of three minors
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos