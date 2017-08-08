'Armed and dangerous' Raleigh murder suspect arrested

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man who the Raleigh Police Department described as "armed and dangerous" has been arrested in last week's murder in the 300 block of Dacian Drive.
Detectives had been looking for 21-year-old Diallo Dwyan Daniels since naming him a suspect in the shooting of 27-year-old Juan Romero Reyes.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. August 1.
A relative told ABC11 that Reyes leaves behind a wife, 3-year-old son, and 6-month-old daughter.
Daniels is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and violating his probation.