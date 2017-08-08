'Armed and dangerous' Raleigh murder suspect arrested

A man who the Raleigh Police Department described as "armed and dangerous" has been arrested in last week's murder in the 300 block of Dacian Drive.Detectives had been looking for 21-year-old Diallo Dwyan Daniels since naming him a suspect in the shooting of 27-year-old Juan Romero Reyes.It happened around 1:30 a.m. August 1.A relative told ABC11 that Reyes leaves behind a wife, 3-year-old son, and 6-month-old daughter.Daniels is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and violating his probation.