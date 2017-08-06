'Armed and dangerous' Roxboro man turns himself in

An armed and dangerous Roxboro man has turned himself into police. (WTVD)

ROXBORO (WTVD) --
A man labeled armed and dangerous by Roxboro police has turned himself in.

On Friday, police conducted a traffic stop where they attempted to arrest Marquis Torian; however, they say he had outstanding warrants, that include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and a probation violation so he fled by foot.

Marquis Torian



When officers searched the car, they found firearms and narcotics.

Torian turned himself into the Roxboro Police Department just before 10:30 Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the family said the suspect turned himself in to "get it over with because running is not going to do anything except make the situation worse."

Some Roxboro residents said they're upset with how the department labeled Torian in the media.

However, Roxboro Police Chief, David Hess said it was justified due to Torian's criminal history.

Torain will be processed into the Person County Jail.
