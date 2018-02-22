Armed man arrested after disturbance at Raleigh restaurant

John Williams (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Creedmoor man has been arrested following a disturbance at a Raleigh restaurant on Wednesday.

According to arrest reports, 27-year-old John Williams was arrested for being "intoxicated and disruptive" at the Wild Wing Cafe at 7900 Brier Creek Parkway.

Reports also show Williams was making threats and carrying a gun.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

He was charged with carrying a concealed gun, communicating threats, and being intoxicated and disruptive.

Williams is being held on a $15,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
raleigh newsarrestRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News