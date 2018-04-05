Armed robbery victim speaks: 'My brother...half his face was deformed'

Willonte Miller-Torres, 20, is facing multiple charges.
Police say he committed several crimes in two jurisdictions in one day.
There was a car chase, wreck and intense manhunt in Garner.
Authorities say that came after the 20-year-old robbed two brothers in Raleigh.
Per @GarnerPolice: the suspect who jumped and ran from their officers was wanted by @raleighpolice for a home invasion. One officer injured in pursuit was taken to @WakeMed. Still active search at this hour. #DEVELOPING #abc11 pic.twitter.com/4EwGHKOnnV— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 27, 2018
"Everybody was masked up," said victim Bert Clarke III.
His sibling was beaten up.
"I wasn't hurt in any way, but my brother...half his face was deformed, disfigured," said Clarke. "He had a bunch of knots on one side of his face. You couldn't barely recognize him."
A Sony Playstation4, an iPhone, and money were taken.
"I couldn't really do anything," said Clarke.
The victim's brother is doing better now.
Miller-Torres was arraigned in court Thursday and asked the judge for a bond reduction.
The request was denied.
Miller-Torres is being held at the Wake County Jail on more than $675,000 bond.
His next court date is scheduled for April 26th.
ABC11 has learned he's been arrested several times in the last few years and had a couple other cases pending against him.
A Garner police officer was hurt during the chase.
A captain says that officer is doing well and will be out of work for a couple weeks because of the injuries.