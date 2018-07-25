Arrest made after man killed, mother seriously injured in double shooting near Charlotte

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies are looking for the man who they said shot a mother and son inside their Catawba County home Tuesday night. (Catawba County Sheriff's Office)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. --
Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting a mother and her son inside their Catawba County home Tuesday night.

The double shooting happened before 10 p.m. along Curlee Road.

Deputies said 24-year-old Anthony Killian died of his injuries and his mother was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.



No motive has been established but authorities said they found the suspect, Scott Anthony Putnam, at his home on Naked Creek Circle, not far from the homicide scene.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Putnam is charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Authorities said the woman's husband and Killian's girlfriend were home at the time and witnessed the crime.

Officials said they are interviewing both witnesses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
double shootingcrimenorth carolina newsdeadly shootingman killedNC
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News