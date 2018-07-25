Just got this photo of Anthony Killian. The 24-year old was shot and killed inside his home where his mother was also shot. Just spoke with an eyewitness to that shooting. What she told me on eyewitness news at noon. pic.twitter.com/d1EAxxuA72 — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) July 25, 2018

Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting a mother and her son inside their Catawba County home Tuesday night.The double shooting happened before 10 p.m. along Curlee Road.Deputies said 24-year-old Anthony Killian died of his injuries and his mother was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.No motive has been established but authorities said they found the suspect, Scott Anthony Putnam, at his home on Naked Creek Circle, not far from the homicide scene.He was taken into custody without incident.Putnam is charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.Authorities said the woman's husband and Killian's girlfriend were home at the time and witnessed the crime.Officials said they are interviewing both witnesses.