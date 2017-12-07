Arrest made in attack on Hoke County teacher

Michael Lee Nivens (Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

RAEFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Hoke County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with the brutal assault of a teacher at West Hoke Elementary School on Monday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night that it had identified the suspect in the attack as Michael Lee Nivens, 34.

Nivens, of the 100 block of Piney Grove in Raeford, is being charged with attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Surveillance video captured a video of the suspect.



He was arrested Thursday in Robeson County without incident, Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said Thursday. Nivens is being held on $2 million bond.

The sheriff said Nivens is also being charged in a sexual assault and multiple break-ins and thefts from churches across Hoke County, including at Community United Methodist Church, Truth and Faith Pentecostal Church of Deliverance, Shiloh Presbyterian Church, and Helping Hands Worship Center.

Nivens is charged with:
  • attempted first degree murder

  • robbery with a dangerous weapon

  • first-degree forcible rape

  • first-degree forcible sex offense

  • break & enter - place of worship (4 counts)

  • larceny after break/enter (4 counts)

  • conspire to break/enter a place of worship

  • larceny of motor vehicle

  • possess firearm by felon

  • obtain property by false pretense

  • failure to appear - assault on a female


The school incident happened Monday about 5:40 p.m. Hoke County Sheriff's deputies were called to West Hoke Elementary School after authorities said an unknown man walked into the school and asked about a former school employee before attacking the teacher.

The teacher was seriously injured and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. She continues to recover from her injuries, the sheriff said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to please contact the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-5111.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
teacherassaultHoke County NewsHoke CountyRaeford
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hoke County teacher seriously injured in attack at school
Top Stories
Smithfield woman pleads guilty in baby remains case
Colder temps moving in, bringing possibility of snow
Parents petition to save kids from 'class size chaos'
White ex-cop gets 20 years in prison for fatal shooting
NM school shooting leaves 2 students, suspect dead
Dangers of not watering your Christmas tree
Governor declares Winter Weather Preparedness Week
Seqirus announces $9M expansion of Holly Springs site
Show More
Al Franken resigns from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
Police warn about phone scam targeting Wake County residents
1.3M meals collected during ABC11 Together Food Drive
Driver trying to avoid deer slams into utility pole
Local Salvation Army bell ringer shaking his 'money maker'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thomas Fire explodes across Ventura County
PHOTOS: These loving pups need homes!
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
More Photos