Arrest made in case of widely shared child-porn video

Germaine Moore (Courtesy of Detroit Police Department)

Raleigh Police said Tuesday that an arrest has been made the case of a child pornography video that has been shared worldwide on social media.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities in Alabama have arrested a suspect in connection with this crime. The video thumbnail depicted a minor girl performing oral sex on an adult man.

Alabama authorities also reported that the victim has been located and is safe.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced warrants Monday against 44-year-old Germaine Moore of Millbrook, just outside Montgomery.

State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker says Moore's wife has been detained and is not cooperating.

Moore also is wanted in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three girls.

The video circulated on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France.

Montgomery Police charged 42-year-old Jerrell Washington with distributing it, and warn that anyone who shares the video, even in outrage, can be charged as well.

Raleigh Police made the announcement after they reported that numerous Raleigh residents contacted Raleigh PD and reported receiving the child pornography video or seeing it shared via social media.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child pornographysocial mediaarrestraleigh policeu.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Raleigh named one of the least romantic cities in U.S.
NCDOT hit with hundreds of requests to fix potholes in Wake County
SpaceX's new rocket blasts off with sports car on top
Triangle doctors running low on flu test kits
'I need to report a stolen house': Couple wants home back
Dentists warn against using charcoal for teeth whitening
This coffee at North Johnston HS will warm your heart
Durham Eats: A look at 21c's Counting House
Show More
Police: Man stopped by CVS manager robbed two other locations
Duplin County escaped inmates captured
Trump blasts undocumented immigrant who allegedly killed NFL player in drunken crash
Dental students took selfie with severed heads
Raleigh man charged with DWI after crashing moped
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Residents near Duke complain about party house
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
More Photos