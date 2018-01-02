Arrest made in Chapel Hill kidnapping, armed robbery

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --Chapel Hill Police have arrested a Carrboro teenager in connection with an armed robbery/kidnapping that took place December 29.
Roman Gonzalez, 16, of the 600 block of Jones Ferry Road, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants from Carrboro and Durham for larceny of a credit card, and six counts of obtaining property under false pretense.
The incident took place around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of West Rosemary Street. The suspect asked the victim for a ride and once in the vehicle displayed a silver handgun. The suspect forced the victim to drive to an ATM and withdraw money. He then fled on foot after receiving the money. The victim was physically unharmed.
Chapel Hill Police are investigating any potential connection to another armed robbery and kidnapping Saturday.
PREVIOUS STORY: No arrests after two armed robberies in Chapel Hill
Gonzalez is being held at Orange County Jail under a $115,000 secured bond.
If anyone has information about either of these cases, you may call either the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.
Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest. You can also leave tips for Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers-chcunc.org.