  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Arrest made in Chapel Hill kidnapping, armed robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Arrest made in Chapel Hill robbery and kidnapping.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Chapel Hill Police have arrested a Carrboro teenager in connection with an armed robbery/kidnapping that took place December 29.

Roman Gonzalez, 16, of the 600 block of Jones Ferry Road, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants from Carrboro and Durham for larceny of a credit card, and six counts of obtaining property under false pretense.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of West Rosemary Street. The suspect asked the victim for a ride and once in the vehicle displayed a silver handgun. The suspect forced the victim to drive to an ATM and withdraw money. He then fled on foot after receiving the money. The victim was physically unharmed.

Chapel Hill Police are investigating any potential connection to another armed robbery and kidnapping Saturday.

PREVIOUS STORY: No arrests after two armed robberies in Chapel Hill

Gonzalez is being held at Orange County Jail under a $115,000 secured bond.

If anyone has information about either of these cases, you may call either the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest. You can also leave tips for Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers-chcunc.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
armed robberychapel hill newsarrestChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
No arrests after two armed robberies in Chapel Hill
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory issued for I-95 corridor
Freezing temps, snowy forecast cause shift in school schedules
I-Team: With funding approved, Raleigh PD now needs bodycam rules
Exclusive: Raleigh man reacts to finding sister's body
Off-duty Greenville officer fatally shoots shoplifting suspect
Who's colder us or Alaska? (Hint, it rhymes with NC)
Triangle heating companies keeping busy in cold
Durham student who helped desegregate UNC Chapel Hill dies at 80
Show More
Durham commissioners consider changes in protest rules
Lawsuit: Duke, UNC agreed to not hire each other's MDs
Largest Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in history
Man charged in death of pregnant wife released on Christmas Day
Deputy: Sanford woman abandons dead friend on side of the road
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017
Raleigh woman honors grandma with 92 acts of kindness
Exclusive: Raleigh man reacts to finding sister's body
Triangle heating companies keeping busy in cold
More Video