Arrest made in deadly Weaver St. shooting in Durham

Gregory Shaw (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened shortly before 3:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of E. Weaver Street.

Gregory Shaw, 24, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Reginald Crudup.

Shaw is being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.

When police arrived at the home, they found Crupdup inside with gunshot injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderhomicidehomicide investigationdurham county newsarrestDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Cocaine, marijuana and gun seized during I-95 stop
Two dead, one injured in Goldsboro shooting
Managed-care mental health agency fires CEO
Trump delays new policy on importing elephant trophies
Show More
Man admits tricking teenage girls into online sex acts
AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young dead at 64
Clayton police search for robbery suspects
One fire fighter injured, 9 displaced in Raleigh fire
Amber Alert canceled for missing 21-month-old Robeson County boy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: The Biltmore is decorated for Christmas
More Photos