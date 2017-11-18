Arrest made in deadly Weaver St. shooting in Durham

Durham Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man early Saturday morning.It happened shortly before 3:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of E. Weaver Street.Gregory Shaw, 24, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Reginald Crudup.Shaw is being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.When police arrived at the home, they found Crupdup inside with gunshot injuries.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.