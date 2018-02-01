Arrest made in park stabbing death of Durham woman

Michael Anthony Person (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police have arrested a man in the stabbing death of a woman at Hillside Park on Tuesday night in the 1300 block of S. Roxboro Street.

Michael Anthony Person, 55, of Durham has been charged with murder.

Investigators said Thursday that the incident does not appear to have been random.

The victim was 50-year-old Alicia Elder, of Durham.

Anyone with further information about this case can call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationdurham policemurderstabbingDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Durham Police ID woman fatally stabbed at Hillside Park
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News