A Cumberland County detention center employee is behind bars for conspiring with an inmate being held at the jail.

According to an arrest warrant, employee Demorrian Johnson gave inmate Treshawn Davis a timeframe in which he could pop his cell door open and beat another inmate with a tray.

He also allegedly advised Davis to fight other inmates in the shower, knowing there's no camera coverage in there.

The warrant said Johnson admitted to helping the inmate because he "considers him family."

Johnson is being charged with trading with convicts and other prisoners.

