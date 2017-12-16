Assistant Scoutmaster accused of exchanging sexually explicit text messages with young boy

An assistant Scoutmaster is accused of exchanging explcit messages with a boy.

HAZLET, New Jersey --
A volunteer assistant Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts is accused of exchanging multiple sexually explicit text messages with a young boy.

Joseph Palermo, 25, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

He appeared in a Monmouth County courtroom Friday and was released afterward.

If found guilty Palermo faces three to five years in prison.

The conditions of his release include no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, no contact with the victim and a requirement to report to pretrial services in person once every other week and by phone every other week.
