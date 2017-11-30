Assisted living aide charged with exploiting elderly person

An aide at an assisted living center in North Carolina is accused to taking personal information from a patient.The Winston-Salem Journal reported Wednesday that 25-year-old Cianna Tynece Moore is charged with exploiting an elderly person.Davidson County Sheriff's Office investigators were called to Grayson Creek Assisted Living in Welcome, and were told by the center's medical director that Moore had obtained personal information.It's unclear how she received the information or if it was used for fraudulent purposes.Moore was jailed on $3,500 bond. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.--------------------