At least 2 dead after hit by truck on West Side bike path in Lower Manhattan

At least two people are dead near the West Side Highway in New York City after they were apparently struck by a truck.The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the bike path that runs along the highway in Lower Manhattan.The NYPD initially said: "We are responding to reports of shots fired in Lower Manhattan." But it's not clear yet if any shots were fired.According to a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, the mayor has briefed on the incident and there is no active threat. He added that multiple people injured, possibly struck by a vehicle and also possibly shot.Preliminary reports from city officials said they believe this started as a dispute between two drivers with shots fired.The sprawling crime scene runs several blocks. A suspect, who may have been shot by police, is in custody.A witness said a man drove his pickup truck down the bike lane on the West Side Highway and ran over multiple people. The truck then crashed into a school bus at Chambers and West, the witness said, adding that the vehicle could not move anymore so the suspect got out and started shooting.The victims are all being treated on the West Side Highway. They will be taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.Police are searching the bike path for additional victims.