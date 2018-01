At least one person is injured following a multi-vehicle wreck on I-85 in Durham County.Officials said the incident happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on I-85 north near Duke Street.Authorities have yet to release details; however, they told ABC11 crews on scene that a Porsche and a truck collided, closing one lane of the interstate at one point.Officials have not commented on the severity of the injuries the driver of the Porsche sustained.