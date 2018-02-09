Authorities: 1 officer dead, 2 wounded, suspect down south of Atlanta

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, two of their deputies and a Locust Grove officer were shot. one of the officers later succumbed to their wounds. The sheriff says the man who shot them is dead.

Local reports say two of the lawmen were taken away by helicopter while the third was carried by ambulance.

WSB says the shooting happened in a neighborhood in Locust Grove, about 40 miles southeast of Atlanta.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police officer shotshooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hillsborough man charged with child sex crimes
Man killed in head-on crash in Wake County
Warrant: Fayetteville man raped teen, gave her food to keep quiet
Your Internet love could be a scammer, FBI warns
UNC fan battling cancer gets bucket list wish
Starbucks sued after blood allegedly found in drinks
Woman slams into Raleigh cop car at crash site
Exclusive: McCollum Ranch residents defend embattled leader
Show More
National Pizza Day coupons
Florida woman: Airline told me to flush pet hamster
Newborn found abandoned in Arizona airport bathroom
Congress votes to reopen government, passes budget deal
Second-half explosion propels UNC past rival Duke 82-78
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Duke at UNC
Planning the perfect 'Galentine's Day' party
PHOTOS: Residents near Duke complain about party house
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
More Photos