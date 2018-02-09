Authorities: 1 officer dead, 2 wounded, suspect down south of Atlanta

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, two of their deputies and a Locust Grove officer were shot. one of the officers later succumbed to their wounds. The sheriff says the man who shot them is dead.Local reports say two of the lawmen were taken away by helicopter while the third was carried by ambulance.WSB says the shooting happened in a neighborhood in Locust Grove, about 40 miles southeast of Atlanta.