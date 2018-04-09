Jesus Alvarado Velez, accused of injuring someone while impaired and driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway, is expected in court in Wake County today. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/5s0EpH7O8a — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) April 9, 2018

A man is behind bars after police said he drove the wrong way down a dual lane highway while intoxicated and hit another car, injuring a woman Sunday.The case is now attracting the attention of immigration officials because officials say the driver was in the country illegally.Court documents state 28-year-old Jesus Alvarado-Velez was arrested on Knightdale Road and Old Milburnie Road.He faces charges of felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, and driving the wrong way on a two-lane street.The victim, Lakeatia Daniels-Owens, suffered life-threatening injuries; her current condition is unknown.Officials say there's now an ICE detainer on Alvarado-Velez.He is due in court Monday morning.