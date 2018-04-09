Authorities: Drunk man drove wrong-way on Wake County road, injured woman

A man is behind bars after police said he drunkenly drove the wrong way down a dual lane highway and hit another car, injuring a woman, Sunday. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A man is behind bars after police said he drove the wrong way down a dual lane highway while intoxicated and hit another car, injuring a woman Sunday.

The case is now attracting the attention of immigration officials because officials say the driver was in the country illegally.

Court documents state 28-year-old Jesus Alvarado-Velez was arrested on Knightdale Road and Old Milburnie Road.

He faces charges of felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, and driving the wrong way on a two-lane street.



The victim, Lakeatia Daniels-Owens, suffered life-threatening injuries; her current condition is unknown.

Officials say there's now an ICE detainer on Alvarado-Velez.

He is due in court Monday morning.
