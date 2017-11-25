RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Authorities are at the scene of a possible drowning at Lake Johnson in Raleigh.
The call came in at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police are not giving further details at the time.
RPD officer says, “We’re more than likely going to be here for a while.” pic.twitter.com/abQghSvgEY— Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) November 25, 2017
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD