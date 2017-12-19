Authorities are investigating a serious crash in northern Wake County that has injured three people.It happened just after 5 a.m. at Creedmoor Road and Old Weaver Trail.ABC11 has learned that an SUV crashed after over-correcting, then a car trying to avoid the SUV also crashed along NC-50.Further details about the incident, including the extent of the three people's injures, have not been released at this time.Both directions of Creedmoor Road are currently closed.This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as soon as more details become available.