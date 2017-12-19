Authorities investigating serious crash in Wake County, three people injured

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating a serious crash in northern Wake County that has injured three people.

It happened just after 5 a.m. at Creedmoor Road and Old Weaver Trail.

ABC11 has learned that an SUV crashed after over-correcting, then a car trying to avoid the SUV also crashed along NC-50.



Further details about the incident, including the extent of the three people's injures, have not been released at this time.

Both directions of Creedmoor Road are currently closed.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as soon as more details become available.

