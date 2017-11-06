Authorities searching for escaped Wake County inmate

Larry Locklear (Credit: Wake Correctional Center )

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Correctional staff from Wake County and local law enforcement are searching for escaped inmate Larry Locklear.

Authorities said Locklear, 66, escaped while on a work assignment.

He is a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence at Wake Correctional Center as a habitual felon.

His projected release date was October 2021.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Wake Correctional Center initiated escape procedures and is working with local law enforcement to locate him.

If anyone has any information on Locklear's whereabouts, they are asked to call Wake Correctional Center at (919) 733-7988.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prisonwake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
The secret behind meth houses in North Carolina
Wake Forest family challenges abuse charge against father
NC duo charged in abuse of 63-year-old disabled man
SC man upset by similar name with Texas suspect
NYPD detectives resign following rape charges
UNC professor had 10 percent of skin removed after explosion
NC State police investigating referee incident at game
Man accused of filing false report of missing girl
Show More
Police: TX church gunman sent threatening texts to in-law
Simple steps to take right now to fix your credit score
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
More about the Texas church shooting victims
New changes to curbside collection in Cary
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
More Photos