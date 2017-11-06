Authorities searching for escaped Wake County inmate

Correctional staff from Wake County and local law enforcement are searching for escaped inmate Larry Locklear.Authorities said Locklear, 66, escaped while on a work assignment.He is a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence at Wake Correctional Center as a habitual felon.His projected release date was October 2021.The Wake Correctional Center initiated escape procedures and is working with local law enforcement to locate him.If anyone has any information on Locklear's whereabouts, they are asked to call Wake Correctional Center at (919) 733-7988.