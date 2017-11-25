Authorities working to pull body from Lake Johnson

Investigation underway at Johnson Lake. (Gary Cooper WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department is currently at the scene of a drowning at Lake Johnson.

They responded to the call at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police are currently working with other agencies to retrieve a body from the water.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

