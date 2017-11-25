RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Raleigh Police Department is currently at the scene of a drowning at Lake Johnson.
They responded to the call at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police are currently working with other agencies to retrieve a body from the water.
RPD officer says, “We’re more than likely going to be here for a while.” pic.twitter.com/abQghSvgEY— Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) November 25, 2017
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
