RPD officer says, “We’re more than likely going to be here for a while.” pic.twitter.com/abQghSvgEY — Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) November 25, 2017

The Raleigh Police Department is currently at the scene of a drowning at Lake Johnson.They responded to the call at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.Police are currently working with other agencies to retrieve a body from the water.This is a developing story, check back for updates.