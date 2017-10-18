AUTOMOTIVE

Ford recalling about 1.3M vehicles for possible door issue

This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, photo, shows a blue oval Ford sign above the entrance to Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Ford is recalling about 1.3 million 2015-17 F-150 and 2017 Super Duty vehicles in North America because of potential door problems.

The company said Wednesday that in some vehicles a frozen door latch or bent or kinked actuation cable may cause a door to not open or close. If consumers are able to open and close such doors, the door may appear closed, but the latch may not fully engage, increasing the risk for a possible injury.

Ford said it's not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The company's dealers will install water shields over door latches and inspect and repair door latch actuation cables if necessary free of charge to customers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotivefordu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Aberdeen car restoration shop under investigation by DMV
RECALL: Dodge Ram pickups could erupt in flames
Monster trucks help pull vehicles out of floodwaters
Car 'vending machine' up and running in Raleigh
More Automotive
Top Stories
Raleigh police charge man in 2012 murder of infant
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Waitress befriends elderly widow, scams her out of $500K
Enloe High student says deputy assaulted him at State Fair
NC boy's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
Trump denies telling widow of fallen soldier, 'He knew what he signed up for'
Fire engulfs Durham's Water World, destroys boats
Do you recognize these men?
Show More
Police identify man killed by train in Morrisville
Parents anxious as WCPSS proceeds with enrollment changes
Teen killed 2 young siblings to be alone, police say
Guilty plea but no jail for 87-year-old jewel thief
Coldest morning in 6 months!
More News
Photos
Have you been to the NC State Fair yet?
Photos: Decorated Cakes Competition at the North Carolina State Fair
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
NC State University opens first on-campus hotel
More Photos