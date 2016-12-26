Tasmania Police and Parks & Wildlife are currently working to secure and relocate a large seal that has made its... https://t.co/AiA8t54e7h — Tasmania Police (@TasmaniaPolice) December 25, 2016

Police in Tasmania shared a photo of a large fur seal on top of a car. The seal somehow wandered into a neighborhood and made himself at home on a car.Police say the seal dented the car's hood and some windows even shattered under the animal's girth.Police have named it "Lou-Seal" and were able to capture it safely. Lou-seal will now be checked out and then released.