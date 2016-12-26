AUTOMOTIVE

Massive seal perches on someone's Toyota, partially crushes it
A fur seal damaged a car after the huge animal crawled up on the hood (Tasmania Police Department)

TASMANIA, Australia --
Police in Tasmania shared a photo of a large fur seal on top of a car. The seal somehow wandered into a neighborhood and made himself at home on a car.

Police say the seal dented the car's hood and some windows even shattered under the animal's girth.

Police have named it "Lou-Seal" and were able to capture it safely. Lou-seal will now be checked out and then released.

