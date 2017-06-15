AUTOMOTIVE

North Carolina drivers to see 2 percent auto insurance rise

(Teen driver)

RALEIGH --
North Carolina's insurance regulator says he's reached a deal with auto insurers for a premium increase of just over 2 percent instead of the nearly 14 percent average increase companies sought in February.

The state Insurance Department said Thursday the new rates will become effective with policies signed after October 1 and will stay in effect for two years.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says the agreed average increase of 2.2 percent meant North Carolina consumers would spend more than $1 billion less over two years than the auto insurance companies initially wanted.

Causey said in March the proposed auto insurance rate increase requested by a group representing the industry was not justified. That set up an administrative hearing planned for September, when a hearing officer could listen to both sides.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveinsuranceRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
BMW Mystery: Some owners claim parked car caught fire
Soon, you'll be able to buy a car from a vending machine
NC Insurance Commissioner: Auto rate increase unwarranted
Car salesman's brutally honest ad goes viral
More Automotive
Top Stories
Raleigh police investigating shooting
Police issue warning after rash of daytime break-ins
Manhunt intensifies for escaped inmates in Georgia
I-85 shut down by crash just south of Virginia border
NC State engineer creates Raleigh made hammock
Wow! Conjoined twin girls from NC separated by surgeons
Fire destroys Raleigh townhome
Show More
I-Team uncovers problems with missing person database
Grant sends 50 to Durham Boys & Girls Club program
Jason Young, convicted of killing wife, seeks 3rd trial
Bat suspected to have rabies found in Cumberland County
Blimp crashes while flying over U.S. Open in Wisconsin
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos