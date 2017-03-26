AUTOMOTIVE

Nissan recalls more than 56,000 cars due to fire risk

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Nissan is recalling more than 56,000 cars because of power steering hoses that may leak fluid and potentially lead to fires.

Nissan North America said the recall affects the 2013-2014 Murano vehicles.

The company said the problem stems from the power steering hose clamp, which may not adequately secure the hose. That could allow the hose to detach and leak power steering fluid which could lead to a fire if it leaks onto a hot engine or exhaust pipes, the company said.

Nissan said dealers will install a new power steering high-pressure hose kit, free of charge. Car owners can contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
